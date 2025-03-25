New Spin-off of Webtoon/Web Novel God of Blackfield Launches

New series expands lore with high-stakes clashes between multiple powerful factions

Image via Kakao Entertainment's website © Kakao Entertianment

A new spin-off of the webtoon/web novel God of Blackfield has officially launched.

Kakao Entertainment announced on March 24 that it has begun serialization of a new web novel titled The Black – Falcon of Arabia on Kakao Page .

The story follows the search for a covert agent from the secret organization The Black, which was introduced in the original God of Blackfield universe. Set against the backdrop of the Middle East, the new series expands the lore with high-stakes clashes between multiple powerful factions.

God of Blackfield tells the story of a former French Foreign Legion soldier who is mysteriously reincarnated into the body of a 19-year-old high school student. Known for its vivid and realistic depictions of warfare, the original novel amassed a combined 370 million views across both web novel and webtoon platforms in Korea.

The English version of the webtoon is available on Tapas. WuxiaWorld is releasing the web novel in English.