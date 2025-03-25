New York City's Japan Parade to Host Attack on Titan: The Musical Cast

The 4th Annual Japan Parade & Street Fair announced on Tuesday that the event will feature the Attack on Titan : The Musical show, the musical based on Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga, on May 10. The Japan Parade also revealed the new Japan Night Reception & Concert, which will be on the night before on May 9.

Cast members Takuro Ohno (Erwin Smith), Ryo Matsuda (Levi), Riona Tatemichi (Hange Zoë), and Blade Attackers (Hiroaki Shimoo, Ryūma Hashido , Yukiko Matsumoto, and Takahiko Kato) will appear at the parade.

The concert will open with a performance by the cast of the musical, followed by performances from the other musicians including the MIYABI Koto and Shamisen Ensemble. The title sponsor ASP Group will share a visual presentation of traditional Japanese crafts, and the show will close with former NMB48 member Sayaka Yamamoto 's performance.

The Japan Parade and Street Fair 2025 will take place on May 10 on 72nd Street in New York City. The Japan Night Reception & Concert will take place on May 9 at the Edison Ballroom.

Attack on Titan : The Musical held its first international performance at the New York City Center in New York from October 11 to October 13.

Gō Ueki directed the play with a script by Masafumi Hata . Hip hop artist KEN THE 390 was the music director, with lyrics by Kaori Miura . The play combined traditional staging and music with technology to recreate the Attack on Titan world.

The musical first ran at the Orix Theater in Osaka and the Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo in January 2023.

The manga inspired an earlier, planned stage play production in 2017, but that production was cancelled after 38-year-old acrobat Kazutaka Yoshino died due to an on-stage accident.

Isayama launched the original Attack on Titan manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009, and ended the series in April 2021. The manga's 34th and final compiled book volume shipped in June 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English digitally and in print, and released the 34th volume in October 2021.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in April 2019.

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK in December 2020 and aired for 16 episodes. Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 premiered with episode 76 on the NHK General channel in January 2022, and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

The anime's finale Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS ( Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen ) premiered in November 2023 on the NHK General channel. Crunchyroll and Hulu streamed the anime. The finale is 85 minutes long. The first part aired as a one-hour special in March 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime. The two parts are also streaming in Japan in single-episode format, serving as episodes 88-94 of Attack on Titan The Final Season .

Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK , a compilation of Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS , began screening in North American theaters on February 10.

