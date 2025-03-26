Anime of Daewon Media's MUZIK TIGER Characters Unveils Title, Cast, Staff, April 2 Debut

The official website for the short anime of Daewon Media 's MUZIK TIGER series of characters opened on Wednesday, and revealed the series' title MUZIK TIGER In the Forest , key visual, main cast, staff, and April 2 premiere.

Image via Shin-Ei Animation's website ©MUZIK TIGER / DAEWON MEDIA / SHIN-EI.

The anime will star:

Rie Takahashi as Toffee, a trendy tiger who likes laptops, smartphones, and other electronics

Image via MUZIK TIGER In the Forest anime's website ©MUZIK TIGER / DAEWON MEDIA / SHIN-EI.

Ai Kakuma as Teeffee, a tiger who loves strawberries and peaches

Image via MUZIK TIGER In the Forest anime's website ©MUZIK TIGER / DAEWON MEDIA / SHIN-EI.

Kōtarō Nishiyama as Taffee, a tiger who loves drawing and photography

Image via MUZIK TIGER In the Forest anime's website ©MUZIK TIGER / DAEWON MEDIA / SHIN-EI.

Aoi Koga as Willy, a little mouse who wants to grow bigger than Toffee

Image via MUZIK TIGER In the Forest anime's website ©MUZIK TIGER / DAEWON MEDIA / SHIN-EI.

Hikaru Tohno as Porumee, a moon rabbit who has an X-shaped scar from an injury while making rice cakes

Image via MUZIK TIGER In the Forest anime's website ©MUZIK TIGER / DAEWON MEDIA / SHIN-EI.

The anime will premiere on April 2 on the Tokyo MX channel and on YouTube at 7:59 p.m. JST (6:59 a.m. EDT). The anime's Korean website lists its premiere on April 3. The anime will have 30 1-minute episodes.

STUDIO MUZIK is credited for the original work. Kazunori Minagawa ( Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! film animation director) and Miki Minagawa are directing the anime at TOHO animation STUDIO , and are also in charge of animation. Toshizo Nemoto ( Steins;Gate , Durarara!! ) is writing the scripts, Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Dr. Stone , Jujutsu Kaisen ) is composing the music, and Kazuki Kuwahara is the sound director. Shinei Animation and Daewon Media are producing the project.

The anime's English website describes the story:

In the Muzik Forest, by a beautiful lake, live three tigers—Toffee, Teeffee, and Taffee— along with a mouse named Willy and a moon rabbit called Porumee. They lead a carefree life, not working, but every day is filled with fun and fascinating moments.

With this anime, Daewon Media aims to expand the franchise 's audience from its core fanbase of Generation MZ (Millennial/Generation Z) in South Korea to other generations and countries around the world.