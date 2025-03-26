News
Anime of Daewon Media's MUZIK TIGER Characters Unveils Title, Cast, Staff, April 2 Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the short anime of Daewon Media's MUZIK TIGER series of characters opened on Wednesday, and revealed the series' title MUZIK TIGER In the Forest, key visual, main cast, staff, and April 2 premiere.
The anime will star:
The anime will premiere on April 2 on the Tokyo MX channel and on YouTube at 7:59 p.m. JST (6:59 a.m. EDT). The anime's Korean website lists its premiere on April 3. The anime will have 30 1-minute episodes.
STUDIO MUZIK is credited for the original work. Kazunori Minagawa (Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! film animation director) and Miki Minagawa are directing the anime at TOHO animation STUDIO, and are also in charge of animation. Toshizo Nemoto (Steins;Gate, Durarara!!) is writing the scripts, Hiroaki Tsutsumi (Dr. Stone, Jujutsu Kaisen) is composing the music, and Kazuki Kuwahara is the sound director. Shinei Animation and Daewon Media are producing the project.
The anime's English website describes the story:
In the Muzik Forest, by a beautiful lake, live three tigers—Toffee, Teeffee, and Taffee— along with a mouse named Willy and a moon rabbit called Porumee.
They lead a carefree life, not working, but every day is filled with fun and fascinating moments.
With this anime, Daewon Media aims to expand the franchise's audience from its core fanbase of Generation MZ (Millennial/Generation Z) in South Korea to other generations and countries around the world.
Sources: MUZIK TIGER In the Forest anime's website, Comic Natalie