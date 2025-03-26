News
Exclusive: Akira Mitsuya's The Raven Dark Hero Manga Gets English Release on October 28
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga launched in Japan in Gentosha's Comic Boost in 2022
Titan Manga announced on Wednesday that it will release Akira Mitsuya's The Raven Dark Hero (Shikkoku no Dark Hero ~Hero ni Akogareta Ore ga, Areyo Areyo to Last Boss ni!?~) manga in English on October 28. The manga is available for preorder on Amazon and Forbidden Planet.
Titan Manga describes the manga:
In a world where superpowers are a gift to protect the weak and fight evil, SuouKouki has always dreamed of becoming a hero. But when his moment of despair awakens a hidden power, his dream quickly turns into a nightmare. Now, armed with a dangerous ability, Suou finds himself on a path he never expected—one where the line between hero and villain is perilously thin. The Raven Dark Hero is a gripping manga that explores the dark side of power, ambition, and morality, as Suou's journey forces him to confront the consequences of becoming the very thing he once sought to destroy.
The manga launched in Gentosha's Comic Boost in 2022. Gentosha shipped the third compiled book volume in March 2024.
Mitsuya launched the Hō no Bannin wa Mamoru Sekai o Erabenai manga in Kodansha's Comic Days website in November 2023. Kodansha shipped the manga's second volume on March 7.
