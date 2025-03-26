Orb: On the Movements of the Earth Manga Gets Stage Play in October

HoriPro announced the stage play adaptation of Uoto 's Chi -Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite- ( Orb: On the Movements of the Earth ) manga on Wednesday. Butai Chi -Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite- (Stage Orb: On the Movements of the Earth ) will run in October at the New National Theatre in Tokyo. HoriPro also revealed the stage play's visual, cast, and staff.

The stage play will star (image above from top left to bottom right):

Keishi Nagatsuka is writing the script, and Israeli director and choreographer Avshalom Pollak (The Cat that Lived a Million Times, Hyakki Opera Rashōmon stage plays) is directing the stage play, Umitarō Abe ( Drifting Home , Penguin Highway anime) is composing the music, and Ella Rothschild is in charge of choreography.

©Uoto, Shogakukan

Orb: On the Movements of the Earth

In the fifteenth century, claiming that the Earth revolves around the sun was a heresy that could get believers burned at the stake. Child prodigy Rafal is introduced to the truth about the universe by his mentor, and then must flee when the Inquisition comes to mete out “God's justice.” With only a peculiar pendant to guide him, will Rafal discover his master's research, and can he and other believers set the world alight?

is releasing the manga in an omnibus format under the title, and it describes the story:

Uoto launched the manga in Big Comic Spirits in September 2020, and ended it in April 2022. Shogakukan published the eighth and final compiled book volume in June 2022.

The manga won the Grand Prize for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in April 2022. Uoto is the youngest ever to win the Grand Prize at 24 years old.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered on October 5 and aired for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year) for a half-year run.