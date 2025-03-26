Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Game Adds Pac-Man as DLC Character

Pac-Man collaboration DLC launched on Wednesday

Sega revealed on Wednesday in a new trailer for the upcoming Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble game for Nintendo Switch that it has released a new paid DLC character Pac-Man.

The DLC also changes in-game bananas into pellets, banana bunches into cherries, golden bananas into power pellets while playing as Pac-Man. The collaboration with Bandai Namco Entertainment commemorates Pac-Man's 45th anniversary.

The game's free 2.20 update also adds the new Floral Ring stage for the Robot Smash mode.

The game launched last June.

There is a solo and local co-op mode with up to four players. The adventure mode features five worlds: Banana Farm, Rose Garden, Floating City, Golden Temple, and Stone Valley. The characters include AiAi, MeeMee, Baby, GonGon, YanYan, Doctor, and the new monkey Palette.

The game features online play for up to 16 players at once, 200 new stages with multiplayer support, customizable characters and Monkey Balls, a new Spin Dash technique, and new Race, Banana Hunt, Ba-BOOM!, Gold Rush, and Robot Smash modes.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Pac-Man game franchise debuted with its original arcade game in 1980. The franchise inspired the Pac-World television anime series in 2013.

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.