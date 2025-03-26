TappyToon to Launch How The Grand Duchess Returns to Her Tower Webtoon on March 31

Story based on 2022 romance fantasy web novel

Tappytoon announced on Tuesday that it will launch the webtoon How the Grand Duchess Returns to Her Tower on March 31.

Image via Kakao Page © TappyToon

Based on a 2022 web novel of the same name, the webtoon begins when the former master of a magic tower awakens in the body of a grand duchess—betrayed by her own disciple whom she had raised like a younger sibling. As she struggles to return to her tower, a fated connection begins to form between her and the Grand Duke, setting the stage for an intense romantic fantasy.

The original novel gained popularity, racking up over 3 million views on Kakao Page . The webtoon adaptation, drawn by WIT STUDIO , began serialization in January of this year.