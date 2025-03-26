Utsurun Desu's Sensha Yoshida Launches New Manga on April 4

Gag manga artist to launch Oya GoGoGo series

This year's seventh issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine confirmed on March 19 that Sensha Yoshida will launch a new manga series titled Oya GoGoGo (Parents GoGoGo) in the magazine's next issue on April 4.

Image via Comic Natalie ©Sensha Yoshida, Shogakukan

The new manga depicts the daily life of the Yoshida family, featuring their now high school daughter, and the car that arrives at their home. (The manga's title is an apparent wordplay on the Japanese term oyako for "parents and cihildren" and the original title for Speed Racer , Mahha GoGoGo or Mach GoGoGo .)

Yoshida's Utsurun Desu . four-panel "nonsensical" gag comedy manga ran in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine from 1989 to 1994.

The manga inspired an anime which streamed to mobile phones in Japan in 2009, and later came out on DVD in three volumes. The manga also inspired a live-action program that same year.