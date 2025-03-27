Spike Chunsoft announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Thursday the No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files game, a new entry in the Kōtarō Uchikoshi 's AI: The Somnium Files series. The game will launch for Nintendo Switch on July 25. Update: The company announced tha the game is also launching for PC via Steam on the same day.

Similarly to the main series, the new title follows protagonist Kaname Date, who can enter dreams thanks to his artificial left eye, on a case to solve puzzles and locate internet idol Iris in an escape game.

AI: The Somnium Files launched for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide in September 2019.

The visual novel is set in modern-day Tokyo, but with some technology advancements. Players play as Kamane Date, a detective tracking down a serial killer performing bizarre murders. Date has an artificial left eye, differently colored from his right eye, which contains an AI that helps him solve crimes. A key feature of the game is Date's ability to delve into the memories of suspects and key witnesses, exploring places called "Somnium" (Latin for "dream").

AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative , the sequel game, launched for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Windows 10 and Steam in North America in June 2022. The game was originally scheduled for a worldwide spring 2022 launch. Spike Chunsoft also delayed the game in Europe and Oceania to July 2022 "due to unforeseen manufacturing delays and global shipping slowdowns."

Update: Added PC release. Source: Press release