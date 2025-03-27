'Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You' Anime Gets 2nd Season

New promo video streamed

The official X/Twitter account for the television anime of Haruka Mitsui 's Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You ( Dōse, Koishite Shimaunda . or KoiShima ) manga announced on Friday that the series is getting a second season. The staff streamed a promotional video:

The first season's 12th and final episode aired on Friday.

The anime premiered onon January 9. The anime had an advance screening on November 17 at theAqua City Odaiba in Tokyo.is streaming the serries as it airs in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The company is also streaming an English

Junichi Yamamoto ( More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers , Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen ) is directing, and Typhoon Graphics is producing the anime. Yū Murai ( Haigakura ) and Nagisa Nario are supervising and writing the series scripts, Io Shiiba is designing the characters, and Katsuzō Hirata ( Angel Beats! character design) and Suzuna Okuyama ( A Certain Magical Index II key animator) are the sub-character designers. Keiji Inai (all five seasons of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is composing the music.

INI performs the opening theme song "Make It Count." Rock band Marcy perform the ending theme song "Negaigoto" (Wish).

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Mizuha's seventeenth birthday is the pits. Her parents totally forgot, and the senpai she likes isn't interested in her. But when her longtime childhood friend asks her out, Mizuha has to sort out what this change could mean…and all in the middle of a global pandemic!

Mitsui began serializing the manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in October 2020, and Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume in Japan on March 13. The manga has more than 1.25 million copies in circulation, including digital copies. Kodansha USA Publishing released the sixth volume physically in English on March 4, and released the ninth volume digitally on February 25.

The manga got a stage play adaptation in Tokyo and Osaka in February.

