Blue Box Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st season ran for 25 episodes

The official X/Twitter account for the anime of Kōji Miura 's Blue Box ( Ao no Hako ) announced on Friday that the series is getting a second season. The staff unveiled a video and visual.

Image via Blue Box anime's website © 三浦糀／集英社・「アオのハコ」製作委員会

The first season's 25th and final episode aired on television in Japan on Thursday.

Image via Blue Blox anime's website ©三浦糀／集英社・「アオのハコ」製作委員会

The anime debuted on television in Japan on October 3 onand 28 affiliated networks. The anime began streaming onon October 4 (Japan time), where it streams weekly. The series is also streaming on more than 25 other streaming services in Japan after each episode's television airing. The first season aired for two consecutive(quarters of a year).

The second cours (quarter of a year) premiered on Japanese television on January 2. Macaroni Enpitsu performs the new opening theme song "Shikaraba" (In That Case), and TOMOO performs the new ending theme song "Contrast."

The anime stars:

Yūichirō Yano ( Moyashimon , Lupin the Third: Part 5 ) directed the anime, and Yūko Kakihara ( Buddy Daddies , Cells at Work! , Chihayafuru seasons 2-3) oversaw the series scripts. Miho Tanino ( Tower of God , Blue Thermal ) designed the characters. Telecom Animation Film produced the animation, and UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS was in charge of planning and production.

Official HiGE DANdism performed the first cours opening theme song "Same Blue," and Eve performed the ending theme song "Teenage Blue."

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally, and describes the story:

Taiki Inomata is on the boys' badminton team at sports powerhouse Eimei Junior and Senior High. He's in love with basketball player Chinatsu Kano, the older girl he trains alongside every morning in the gym. One Spring day, their relationship takes a sharp turn ... And thus begins this brand-new series of love, sports and youth!

Miura first published the story as a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020. The magazine started the manga's serialization in April 2021. Shueisha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on March 4. Viz Media published the manga's 14th volume also on March 4. The manga has more than 6.2 million copies in circulation.

