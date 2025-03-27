Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Game Trailer Teases New Character

Game scheduled for Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC in 2025

Square Enix began streaming during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Thursday a new teaser trailer for "HD-2D" remakes for Dragon Quest I & II for Switch, PlayStation , Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows. The video teases a new character at the end:

The game is scheduled for release in 2025.

The "HD-2D" remake of the Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation game launched Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows on November 14.

The "HD-2D" art style evokes sprite-based art, but with 3D backgrounds and dynamic lighting and effect, similar in style to Square Enix 's earlier Octopath Traveler game.

Enix/ Square Enix have ported the first three games in the series to multiple platforms, including the Super Famicom, Game Boy Color, Wii, and smartphones. The first three Dragon Quest games launched on Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation 4 in Japan in August 2017, and got releases on Switch in September 2019 worldwide.