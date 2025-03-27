Sony's 1st 2 Patapon Games Gets New Collection on Switch, PS5, PC

Patapon 1+2 Replay launches on July 11

The Nintendo Direct livestream announced on Thursday Patapon 1+2 Replay , a collection of the first two Patapon PlayStation Portable rhythm action games. The game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on July 11.

Bandai Namco Entertainment is publishing Patapon 1+2 Replay , and it describes the story:

Having lived in the desolate frontier for years, the Patapon tribe was driven from their home by the Zigoton army. This drove them to become fierce warrior spirits that can only be commanded by the beat of the war drum, played by the Mighty One(the player). Their wait has finally come to an end as the drums of war are heard once again by the Almighty's return to guide the Patapon tribe through their adventures to fight against challenging enemies and return them to their homeland.

Sony Computer Entertainment published the original games developed by Pyramid and Japan Studio.

Sony 's Patapon game debuted for PSP in Japan in December 2007 and in the West in February 2008. The game got a PlayStation 4 version in August 2017. The game got two sequels: Patapon 2 in 2008 in Japan and 2009 in the West, and Patapon 3 in April 2011.

Sony teased a new project in the Patapon series in January 2024 in a video about its newly announced pre-visualization studio Torchlight for the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (CES) event. The video featured a Patapon image with the caption "IP Development Gaming / Anime."

Game Source Entertainment will publish developers TVT and Ratata Arts's Ratatan rhythm game for PS5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC in 2025. The company describes Ratatan as a "rhythmic roguelike action game" produced in collaboration with Patapon game designer Hiroyuki Kotani and Tokyo Virtual Theory. The game will feature side-scrolling action with up to four players in online co-op.

Source: Nintendo Direct livestream





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.