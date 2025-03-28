New Zenryoku Usagi Anime's 2nd Season Previewed in Video

New season debuts on April 9

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the "Reiwa-era" anime project for Kei Ikeda 's Zenryoku Usagi manga revealed a promotional video on Friday for the anime's second season. The new season will debut on Chiba TV on April 9, and on TV Kanagawa and TV Saitama on April 13. It will also begin streaming on d Anime Store on April 9.

Image via Zenryoku Usagi anime's website © イケダケイ / ビー・バード / THEATRE ACADEMY

The returning cast members are:

Atsushi Nigorikawa is returning to direct the second season at Rising Force . Mimi Satsuki is writing the second season's script, replacing Misaki Morie , and Miki Urashima is again designing the characters. Pickup's Shinya Satō and Hiroshi Ukai ( Bros. Bird, Inc ) are also returning as producers.

The anime's first season premiered in October 2023.

The gag comedy centers around hardworking construction builders — who happen to be rabbits — with the simple mottos "Give everything you've got in anything you do" and "Live with everything you've got."

Ikeda first posted the manga online, and Media Factory (later Kadokawa ) published the manga in four volumes with two side-story volumes.

The manga already inspired a series of 52 shorts that aired in Japan within the Chibi Ani Gekijō (Tiny Anime Theater) program in 2008 (during Japan's previous Heisei era). Ikeda and Media Factory have also created numerous spinoff goods featuring the characters.

Sources: Zenryoku Usagi anime's X/ Twitter account, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.