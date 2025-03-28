The Legend of Heroes: Trails beyond the Horizon Game Heads West

Game launches this fall for Switch, PS5, PS4, PC

NIS America announced on Friday that it will release The Legend of Heroes : Trails beyond the Horizon ( The Legend of Heroes : Kai no Kiseki -Farewell, O Zemuria- ) game in the West for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG this fall. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

The company describes the story:

Van Arkride and the members of Arkride Solutions are back, and this time the future of the entire Zemurian continent is at stake! The people of Zemuria await the launch of humanity's first foray into space with bated breath. A sudden invitation from Marduk to cooperate in a high-tech training exercise sets Van, Ashen Chevalier Rean Schwarzer, and Father Kevin Graham on a collision course with the secrets at the very core of Zemuria. Their paths may diverge, but the ultimate question remains the same: Just what lies beyond the edge of the horizon?

The game is getting a Limited Edition, which includes an art book, SteelBook, mini soundtrack, and "Grim Timekeeper" Acrylic Clock. The release features English and Japanese audio.

The game launched in Japan for Switch, PS5, and PS4 on September 26, The game got a release on PC via Steam in Asia on January 22.

The game commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Trails series. The continent of Zemuria, which first appeared in The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky in 2004, goes through a drastic change.

NIS America released The Legend of Heroes : Trails Through Daybreak II ( The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- ) on February 14 for Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

