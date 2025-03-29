2 Hunter x Hunter The Stage Productions Streamed Until Tuesday

Next stage play to run in May in Tokyo, June in Osaka

The official Shonen Jump YouTube channel is streaming the two most recent Hunter X Hunter stage play productions from March 21 to April 1 for free, ahead of the next stage play adaptation titled Hunter x Hunter The Stage 3 in May 2025.

The first play's stream is available until Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. JST (Monday at 11:00 p.m. EDT), and the second is available until Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. JST (Tuesday at 2:00 a.m. EDT).

The next stage play adaptation will run in May 2025 at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo, and in June 2025 at the Sky Theater MBS in Osaka. The new stage play will feature the manga's "G.I. (Greed Island) Arc."

The first of these Hunter X Hunter stage plays ran in May 2023 at the The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo. The second ran in March and April 2024. (Before the current string of productions, there were two musical productions in 2000 and 2002, and a self-contained "Real Stage" production in 2004.)

Image via x.com ©冨樫義弘／集英社

Togashi launched the manga in'smagazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films , several original video anime titles, and several stage plays.

Shueisha published the manga's 38th compiled book volume (pictured right) on September 4. Togashi has been teasing updates for upcoming chapters of the manga with posts on X (formerly Twitter ).

Togashi resumed Hunter X Hunter in last year's 45th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on October 7. The manga has since gone back on hiatus, and Togashi reported in November that he underwent surgery.

Bushiroad Games and Eighting will launch a 2D 3v3 fighting game based on the manga titled Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact in 2025 for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . The game was originally slated to release last year, but was delayed.

