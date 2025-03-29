Ren Arisugawa Is Actually a Girl Adult Manga Gets AnimeFesta Anime

Series follows popular actor who is actually a girl

AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) announced on Friday that Norito Asaduki 's Ren Arisugawa Is Actually a Girl ( Arisugawa Ren tte Honto wa Onna Nanda yo ne. ) adult manga is getting an anime adaptation.

Asaduki released a commemorative illustration for the anime.

Coolmic releases the manga in English, and it describes the series:

"D-...! Don't tell her. I'll do anything..." The popular talent, Ren Arisugawa... is actually a girl! This situation, I'll use it to my advantage... okay?

WWWave Corporation has published the manga digitally as 57 total chapters.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 25 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime titles in English on its Coolmic website.

The latest AnimeFesta anime is an adaptation of Ayaka Matsumoto 's Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami ( Yatara Yarashii Fukami-kun ) manga. The anime's completely uncut version received an early streaming premiere on the new OceanVeil service on March 14. OceanVeil will stream an English dub of the anime starting on April 6.

Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the news tip.