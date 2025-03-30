Under Ninja Manga Goes on 3-Week Break

Manga returns on April 28

Kengo Hanazawa, Kodansha

This year's 18th issue of'sannounced on Monday that'smanga will go on hiatus, and will return in the magazine's combined 22nd and 23rd issue on April 28.

Manga publisher Denpa is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

A high school loner is given the part-time job of a lifetime as a modern day ninja tasked to perform international assassinations. After World War II, Allied Command in Japan developed a new agency to help manage terrorism and violence within the Pacific region. The agency was staffed with ninja and they were initially tasked to handle domestic affairs. Eventually that program grew to its current form, managing 20,000 ninja across a range of domestic and international affairs. One of those ninja happens to be Kurō. The seventeen-year-old high school loser is now poised to be the next line of defense against a potential surge in foreign assassins invading Tokyo.

Hanazawa ( I am a Hero ) launched the manga in Weekly Young Magazine in July 2018. Kodansha will publish the manga's 15th compiled book volume on April 4.

The manga inspired a television anime, which premiered in October 2023. The anime starred Taito Ban as Kurō Kumogakure and Tarusuke Shingaki as Katō.

The manga also inspired a live-action film that premiered in Japan on January 24. The production announced a world premiere screening of the film in Los Angeles on January 8, but canceled the screening due to the state of emergency declared in California during the wildfires in January.