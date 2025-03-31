Live-Action Korean Web Series Something Went Wrong to Premiere Globally on April 16

Series is spin-off of webtoon "Who Can Define Popularity?"

Image via Heavenly's X/Twitter account © Heavenly

The live-action web series Something Went Wrong will make its global debut on April 16, bringing its new take on the popular boys-love universe to international audiences.

The series is a spin-off of the webtoon Who Can Define Popularity?, and centers around two supporting characters from the original story — Ba-woo Do (played by Min-ho Choi) and Ji-hoon (played by Jae-hyun Jung). The show follows Ba-woo's one-sided crush on his longtime childhood friend Ji-hoon, and the arrival of a new character, Ha-min Jung (played by Min-seo Ji), that sparks a youthful, emotionally charged love triangle.

Consisting of eight episodes, the series will be available in the United States via Rakuten Viki and in South Korea through the BL -focused streaming platform Heavenly.

Fans can read Who Can Define Popularity? in English on Manta and TappyToon.

Source: Hankook Ilbo (Han-byeol Jung)