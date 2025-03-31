News
Titan Licenses Stray, Ghostly Darkness of Kanata, Scavengers Another Sky, More Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Do Women Need Sex Entertainment? manga
Titan Manga confirmed on Monday that it has licensed the following manga:Title: Do Women Need Sex Entertainment?
Creator: Yachinatsu
Release: November 11
Summary: Experience Love, Lust, and Laughter in this humorous and heart-warming coming-of-age manga exploring self-discovery, romance, and sexuality, with quirky art and real moments that will make you laugh and reflect.
Title: Stray
Creators: Ryū Kamio (author), Yuu Nakahara (artist)
Release: December 2
Summary: From the creators of Last Inning, follow an ex-convict's path to redemption riddled with vengeance, betrayal, and deadly conspiracies – the stakes are too high for him to strikeout off the pitch.
Title: Ghostly Darkness of Kanata
Creators: Noct Koike (Nokuto Koike, author), Chika Ishikawa (artist)
Release: December 9
Summary: A gripping supernatural thriller that blurs the line between reality and the afterlife, where one woman's obsession with ghosts leads her into a world of terror.
Title: Scavengers Another Sky
Creator: Ryō Furube
Release: January 20
Summary: In this thrilling manga, treasure hunters venture into a deadly parallel world for riches—but a vengeful entity will stop at nothing to claim their lives.
Source: Email correspondence