Titan Licenses Stray, Ghostly Darkness of Kanata, Scavengers Another Sky, More Manga

Titan Manga confirmed on Monday that it has licensed the following manga:

Do Women Need Sex Entertainment?

Title:Creator:Release: November 11Summary: Experience Love, Lust, and Laughter in this humorous and heart-warming coming-of-age manga exploring self-discovery, romance, and sexuality, with quirky art and real moments that will make you laugh and reflect.

Stray

Title:Creators:(author),(artist)Release: December 2Summary: From the creators of, follow an ex-convict's path to redemption riddled with vengeance, betrayal, and deadly conspiracies – the stakes are too high for him to strikeout off the pitch.

Ghostly Darkness of Kanata

Title:Creators: Noct Koike (, author), Chika Ishikawa (artist)Release: December 9Summary: A gripping supernatural thriller that blurs the line between reality and the afterlife, where one woman's obsession with ghosts leads her into a world of terror.

Title:Creator:Release: January 20Summary: In this thrilling manga, treasure hunters venture into a deadly parallel world for riches—but a vengeful entity will stop at nothing to claim their lives.

