DAN DA DAN Anime's Blu-ray Disc Ships in West on June 10

1st season gets Collector's Edition set

GKIDS announced on Tuesday that it and Shout! Studios will release the first season of the television anime of Yukinobu Tatsu 's DAN DA DAN "paranormal mystery battle & romantic comedy" manga on Blu-ray Disc on June 10.

Image courtesy of GKIDS © Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee

The Collector's Edition set will include a box, 32-page booklet, art cards, and a die-cut sticker. Bonus features for both the Standard and Collector's Editions include interviews and director scene breakdown.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee

The second season will debut in July 2025, andwill stream the series as it airs.

Fūga Yamashiro and Abel Góngora (storyboarder and unit director on the first season) are both credited for directors on the new season at Science SARU . The new season will feature a returning cast.

The first season premiered in Japan on October 3 on TBS and MBS 's Super Animeism TURBO programming block. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide on October 3. The series had 12 episodes.

Fūga Yamashiro ( Tatami Time Machine Blues assistant director) directed the anime at Science SARU , and Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan The Final Season , Chainsaw Man , Jujutsu Kaisen , Mob Psycho 100 ) supervised and wrote the series scripts. Composer kensuke ushio ( Chainsaw Man , DEVILMAN crybaby , Liz and the Blue Bird ) scored the music. Naoyuki Onda ( Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway , Berserk: The Golden Age Arc ) designed the characters, and Yoshimichi Kameda ( Mob Psycho 100 ) designed the aliens and supernatural entities. Hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts performed the opening theme song "Otokone," and ZUTOMAYO performed the ending theme song "TAIDADA."

Crunchyroll describes the story:

This is a story about Momo, a high school girl who comes from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult fanatic. After Momo rescues Okarun from being bullied, they begin talking. However, an argument ensues between them since Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens exist, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts exist. To prove to each other what they believe in is real, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital where a UFO has been spotted and Okarun goes to a tunnel rumored to be haunted. To their surprise, they each encounter overwhelming paranormal activities that transcend comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to overcome these new dangers! Their fateful love begins as well!? The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!

DAN DA DAN : First Encounter , the theatrical screening of the first three episodes, earned an estimated US$1,005,531 during its limited-time screening in the U.S. in September.

Tatsu serializes the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service, and Shueisha published the 18th compiled book volume on January 4. Viz Media publishes the manga in English and released the 12th volume on Tuesday. Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service both publish the manga in English digitally.

Source: Press release