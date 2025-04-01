Shō Aoi, Yui Sakuraba, Sayaka Mogi Each Launch New Manga

Manga authors to launch new series from April to June on Web Action website

Futabasha 's Web Action manga website announced on March 28 that manga authors Shō Aoi , Yui Sakuraba , and Sayaka Mogi will each launch new manga series on the website. Aoi will launch the Osananajimi to Kanojo to (My Childhood Friend and Girlfriend) manga (left in below image) on April 18. Sakuraba will launch the Kōkyū no Dansō-hi ~Nazotoki Musume wa Kōtei no Okiniiri~ (The Cross-Dressing Consort of the Harem ~The Mystery-Solving Girl is the Emperor's Favorite~) manga (right in below image) on May 23. The manga is an adaptation of Teiko Sasaki 's Kōkyū no Dansō-hi novel series.

Sayaka Mogi will launch the Happy Hypoxia -Haiiro no Ko- (Happy Hypoxia -The Grey Child-) manga (left in below image) on June 10.

Aoi's Yogumo wa Mitsu wo Sū~Kekkon Sagishi to Ochiru Onna ~ (The Night Spider Sucks Honey: The Marriage Swindler and the Fallen Woman) manga inspired a short live-action series adaptation on the Bump app, which premiered on March 19. Beaglee publishes the manga under its Comic Vegas label. Beaglee published the first chapter in October 2020 and the series ended in August 2023.

Kodansha USA Publishing released digitally Takumi Mochizuki and Sakuraba's three-volume Zatsuki: Make Me a Star manga in 2022.

Mogi's Girl, Meat Girl "interspecies coming-of-age sci-fi" manga recently ended on February 13. Mogi launched the manga in Asahi Shimbun Publications ' Nemuki+ magazine in February 2023.

Mogi launched her horror manga Pupa in the inaugural issue of Comic Earth Star magazine in 2011, and ended it in December 2013. Earth Star Entertainment published five volumes for the manga. The manga inspired a 12-episode series of television anime shorts that premiered in January 2014.

Mogi launched the Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in September 2017. Mogi published the end of the "first part" of the manga in December 2018, and announced that she would self-publish the rest of the manga. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume in February 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing published the manga in English digitally, and it released the third volume in September 2019.

Mogi published the first volume of the Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice: Final Testament to the Moon ( Akazukin no Ōkami Deshi - Tsuki e no Tsuigon ), the sequel manga of Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice , at the Comitia dōjinshi event in Tokyo in May 2019. The digital version debuted in July 2019. Glacier Bay Books licensed the manga and published the first volume in English in print in May 2022. Digital manga service Azuki added the manga in August 2022.

Source: Web Action X/Twitter account (link 2)