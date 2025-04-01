Tarō Yuri's Boy Meets Shinrei Girl Manga Ends on April 28

Manga about human and ghost livestreamers launched in March 2024

Image via Amazon ©Tarō Yuri, Kadokawa

The 139th issue of'smagazine revealed on March 27 that's(Boy Meets Spirit Girl) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on April 28.

The manga centers on Mizushima, a lowly livestreamer who can see spirits. One day, he receives a message from the charismatic spirit livestreamer called "Mourning Clothes," who suddenly disappeared. The message asks Mizushima to go to a ruin, but Mourning Clothes is nowhere to be found. Instead, a ghost named "Goldfish" appears before Mizushima, and proposes to him that they do spirit livestream together and become an influencer.

Yuri launched the manga in Dengeki Daioh G in March 2024. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume on November 27.

Yuri launched the Kaya-chan Isn’t Scary ( Kaya-chan wa Kowakunai ) manga on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in April 2022. The manga's sixth volume shipped on November 9. Seven Seas licensed the manga and will release the first volume in English on April 29. The manga is inspiring an upcoming TV anime.



Source: Dengeki Daioh G issue 139





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.