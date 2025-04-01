News
Tarō Yuri's Boy Meets Shinrei Girl Manga Ends on April 28
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The manga centers on Mizushima, a lowly livestreamer who can see spirits. One day, he receives a message from the charismatic spirit livestreamer called "Mourning Clothes," who suddenly disappeared. The message asks Mizushima to go to a ruin, but Mourning Clothes is nowhere to be found. Instead, a ghost named "Goldfish" appears before Mizushima, and proposes to him that they do spirit livestream together and become an influencer.
Yuri launched the manga in Dengeki Daioh G in March 2024. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume on November 27.
Yuri launched the Kaya-chan Isn’t Scary (Kaya-chan wa Kowakunai) manga on Shinchosha's Kurage Bunch website in April 2022. The manga's sixth volume shipped on November 9. Seven Seas licensed the manga and will release the first volume in English on April 29. The manga is inspiring an upcoming TV anime.
Source: Dengeki Daioh G issue 139
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.