Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister Manga Enters Final Arc

posted on by Anita Tai
Series launched in April 2021

©Marcey Naito, Kodansha

The April 2 issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine announced on Wednesday that Marcey Naito's Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister manga is entering its final arc.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Uryu Kamihate has had a rough start to life, but plans to forget it all by achieving his dream—matriculating into medical school. But when he arrives at his new foster home, a working shrine, his dream of a quiet place to study goes up in smoke. Not only will he be living with the three beautiful, lively Amagami sisters—but he learns that he must marry one of them and take over the temple!

The anime's second part aired starting in January on TV Tokyo and its six affiliate channels, and on BS NTV.

The anime premiered on October 1 on TV Tokyo and its six affiliate channels, and on BS NTV. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and is also streaming an English dub.

Naito launched the manga Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2021, and it is ongoing. Kodansha's K MANGA service is also releasing the manga in English digitally.

Source: Weekly Shōnen Magazine April 2 issue

