Bravely Default: Flying Fairy 3DS Game Gets Switch 2 HD Remaster

Game will be launch title for Switch 2 on June 5

Square Enix announced on Wednesday that it will release an HD remaster of the Bravely Default: Flying Fairy Nintendo 3DS game for the Switch 2 on June 5, on the same day as the console's release.

English version:



Japanese version:



Square Enix released the original Bravely Default: Flying Fairy game for the Nintendo 3DS in October 2012. An enhanced version of the game, titled Bravely Default: For the Sequel , shipped in Japan on the Nintendo 3DS in December 2013 and in North America in February 2014.

Square Enix released the Bravely Second: End Layer Nintendo 3DS sequel game in Japan in April 2015, in Europe in February 2016, and in North America in April 2016.

Game developer and computer graphics company Silicon Studio , the developers of both of the main Bravely Default games, executed a divestiture of its game development business by establishing the subsidiary company Creek and River to handle game development and management in June 2018.

The Bravely Default II game launched for the Nintendo Switch in February 2021. It launched on PC via Steam in September 2021.

The Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights game for iOS and Android devices launched in Japan in January 2022, and ended service in February 2023.