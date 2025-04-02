Nintendo Announces Donkey Kong Bananza 3D Platformer Game for Switch 2

Game launches on July 17 following Switch 2 launch on June 5

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct livestream on Wednesday Donkey Kong Banaza , a new 3D platformer game starring Mario's original nemesis-turned-friend Donkey Kong. The game will launch for Switch 2 on July 17.

Donkey Kong can smash through enemies and the environment. More details will be revealed in the future.

Nintendo will release the new Switch 2 console worldwide on June 5.

Nintendo released the HD version of the Nintendo Wii game Donkey Kong Country Returns for Nintendo Switch on January 16. The game includes the additional levels from the 3DS version. It also features 2-player local co-op.

The original Donkey Kong Country Returns game debuted for Wii in 2010. Nintendo released Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D , an updated version for 3DS, in 2013.

Nintendo released the Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze game, the fifth and most recent in the main Donkey Kong Country (DKC) series, for Nintendo Wii U in 2014. The game received a port adding Funky Kong as a playable character for Switch in May 2018.

Universal Studios Orlando's Super Nintendo World at its upcoming Universal Epic Universe theme park will feature a new area based on the DKC games. The park and area will open on May 22. The DKC area in Universal Studios Japan opened on December 11 after a delay from spring 2024.