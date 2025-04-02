Nintendo Announces Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, Drag x Drive Games

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct livestream on Wednesday two new games for Switch 2 that highlight the console's features: Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour and Drag x Drive . Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour will launch on June 5, the same release date as the Switch 2 console, as a paid digital game. Drag x Drive will launch this summer. Footage for Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour starts in the below video at about 17:56):

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour allows players to virtually walk on a Switch 2 console and learn about its various features, such as the magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers and mouse controls. There will also be minigames and tech demos that highlight features of the system, such as "Speed Golf" with mouse and gyroscope controls.

The Drag x Drive game uses the Joy-Con 2 controllers' mouse controls for 3v3 wheelchair basketball.

Players can use the mouse controls of the Joy-Con 2 to steer, speed up, and shoot baskets.

Nintendo will release the new Switch 2 console worldwide on June 5.

Switch 2 features new Joy-Con 2 controllers, which attach magnetically to the sides. The controllers also feature larger control sticks and bigger SL/SR buttons. Players can use mouse controls with the new Joy-Con 2 controllers. The system comes with both the left and right Joy-Con 2 controllers, as well as a new Joy-Con Grip and Joy-Con Straps. The system supports a new Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which is similar to the original, but it features a C button and GR/GL buttons on the back, as well as an audio jack.

The new C button activates GameChat, a features for connecting via voice chat with other players. Users speak into the microphone built into the system, whether docked or in handheld mode. Even with noise, the system should pick up the speaker's voice. With the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera peripheral, GameChat adds camera functionality, with some games showing the actual player. Players can share their game screens with others as well. Nintendo Switch Online is normally required for GameChat, but the feature will be available for free until March 31, 2026.

The system features a new dock, 4K resolution, HDR, a 7.9-inch 1080p LCD screen on the handheld device, 120 fps support, fan ventilation, and two USB-C ports. There are improved speakers and a built-in mic. Switch 2 features a larger, sturdy, freely adjustable stand compared to the original Switch console. There are also 256 GB of faster storage, compared to the original system's 32 GB. The system supports microSD Express Cards, but not microSD cards.

Nintendo formally unveiled its Switch 2 system on January 16.