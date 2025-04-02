Yakuza 0 Game Gets 'Director's Cut' for Switch 2 on June 5

Sega announced during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct livestream on Wednesday that its 2015 Yakuza 0 game is getting an updated version for Switch 2 titled Yakuza 0: Director's Cut . The game will launch on June 5, the same release date as Switch 2.

The updated version will feature new cutscenes, an online multiplayer mode, and a new English dub . The game will also have French, Italian, German, and Spanish text.

Nintendo will release the new Switch 2 console worldwide on June 5.

Yakuza 0 ( Ryū ga Gotoku 0: Chikai no Basho ) shipped in Japan for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 in 2015. Sega also released a free-to-play PlayStation Vita app in the same year. The game shipped in North America and Europe in January 2017, then launched for PC via Steam in August 2018. The game launched on Xbox One in February 2020.

Sega released Yakuza Kiwami , a remake of the original Yakuza ( Ryū ga Gotoku , or Like a Dragon ) action game, for Nintendo Switch on October 24.

The series' latest game Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 Gaiden: Pirates in Hawaii ) launched the game worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam on February 21, one week earlier than its originally planned release date of February 28.

The Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 ) adventure role-playing game launched in January 2024 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam . The game is a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon . Sega announced the game in September 2022 as the eighth and newest mainline entry in the Yakuza / Like A Dragon franchise .