Netflix Confirms Live-Action Weak Hero Class 2 Series to Premiere on April 25

Series reveals official trailer, poster

Image via Netflix Korea's X/Twitter account © Netflix

On April 1, Netflix announced that the live-action Weak Hero Class 2 sequel series based on a webtoon will premiere on April 25. Along with the announcement, the platform also released the series' official poster and teaser trailer.

Netflix began streaming Weak Hero Class 1 on March 25, and the series quickly gained popularity. According to Netflix 's official rankings site TUDUM, Weak Hero Class 1 reached No. 2 on the Non-English TV Shows chart.

Following the success of the first installment, anticipation is building for Weak Hero Class 2, which promises to deliver even more intense action and emotional storytelling.

The sequel will delve into Si-eun Yeon's new struggles as he transfers to Eunjang High School, carrying the trauma of failing to protect his friends. Determined never to lose anyone again, he faces even greater violence, leading to an intense survival battle and a compelling story of growth.

The upcoming season introduces a fresh lineup of new characters. Ryeoun, Min-young Choi, and Min-jae Lee will join as Si-eun's new friends at Eunjang High. Additionally, Soo-bin Yoo, who played a key antagonist in the first season, is confirmed to return.

The English version of the Weak Hero webtoon is available on WEBTOON . SEOPASS and RAZEN serialized the series between 2019 and 2023.