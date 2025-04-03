Shingo Honda, Shinsuke Takahashi's Pierrot-Man Manga Ends With 10th Volume in July

Suspense manga launched in 2022

The ninth compiled book volume ofand'smanga revealed on March 28 that the series will end in its 10th volume, slated for release in July.

The story centers on Toraji Yamamura, a manga artist whose manga series "The Clown Revenge" has been decided to be adapted into a live-action film. As he enjoys a night of celebration with his beloved wife, he does not know that a nightmare is just about to begin.

The manga launched in Nihonbungeisha 's Manga Goraku magazine in August 2022. Honda is credited for the original story and Takahashi is drawing the manga. Nihonbungeisha published the manga's first volume in January 2023.

Honda debuted the HAPPY LAND ( Shūenchi ) manga in Nihonbungeisha 's Manga Goraku Special magazine in August 2019, and ended it in March 2021. The manga's second and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June 2021. Ablaze licensed the manga and released the first volume in English physically on December 24.

Honda debuted the Psycho x Past: Ryōki Satsujin Sennyū Sōsa (Psycho x Past: Bizarre Murder Undercover Investigation) manga in December 2021.

Honda launched Creature! ( Hakaijū ) in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine in 2010 and ended it in June 2017. Akita Shoten published 21 volumes for the manga in Japan. Akita Publishing is releasing the series digitally in English.

Shinsuke and Tohru Fujisawa ended the Shonan Seven manga in Akita Shoten 's Shōnen Champion magazine in July 2019. Akita Shoten published the manga's 17th and final compiled book volume in September that same year. Fujisawa and Takahashi launched the manga in February 2014.

The manga is the "true sequel" to Fujisawa's GTO: The Early Years ( Shōnan Junai-gumi ) manga, which ran from 1990 to 1996.