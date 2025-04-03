Smile Down the Runway's Kotoba Inoya Launches Fantasy Manga in May

Sonata wa Ittai Dare Nanda manga follows hero who loses memories after saving world

This year's 18th issue of Akita Publishing 's Shōnen Champion magazine announced on Thursday that Kotoba Inoya will launch a new manga titled Sonata wa Ittai Dare Nanda (Who Might You Be?) in the magazine's 24th issue on May 15. The magazine describes the manga as a "dramatic fantasy" story where a hero forgets everything after defeating the dark lord, meeting someone who claims to be part of the hero's family.

Inoya launched the Smile Down the Runway ( Runway de Waratte ) manga as his debut serialization in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2017. The manga ended with its 22nd volume in August 2021. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime that premiered in January 2020. Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

Inoya and Yuu Okino launched the Gakuen Idolmaster Gold Rush manga, based on the Gakuen Idolm@ster (Academy Idolm@ster) game app, in Shōnen Champion in October 2024. Inoya is credited for writing and composition, and Okino draws the art.