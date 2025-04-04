CloverWorks Produces Anime Shorts for 7Fates: Chakho, The Star Seekers Webtoons

Anime studio CloverWorks began streaming two anime shorts on Thursday adapting HYBE 's The Star Seekers webtoon and HYBE 's 7FATES: CHAKHO webtoon. Each short is around 11 minutes long, and features an original story. Both videos feature hard subtitles in Korean.

(Note: CloverWorks has disabled embedding of the anime shorts on outside websites, but clicking on the YouTube videos below will take you to the video on YouTube .)

7FATES: CHAKHO short:

The Star Seekers short:

The staff and cast for 7FATES: CHAKHO includes:

Staff:

Cast:

The staff and cast for The Star Seekers includes:

Staff:

Cast:

Image via Yen Press' website © HYBE, WEBTOON, Yen Press

7FATES: CHAKHO

In the corrupt city of Sin-si, Zeha suddenly wakes up in a hospital, unable to recall anything that happened after speaking with a mysterious man one night. He soon learns that strange beings called beom are wreaking havoc on the city. As destiny brings seven boys together, will they succeed in ending this fight, once and for all? Let the hunting begin!

is available in English on WEBTOON , and the service describes the 52-chapter series:

Ize Press is publishing the webtoon in print. The webtoon features the members of the BTS boy group as characters in the story. Wattpad has released HYBE 's original novel in English digitally.



Image via Yen Press' website © HYBE, WEBTOON, Yen Press

The Star Seekers

It's the age of magic; a world where magic idols prevail. In these extraordinary times, an ordinary idol group called Star One is suddenly gifted with magical powers. And with these magical powers, a mysterious enemy appears. The once unpopular idol group finds themselves tasked with saving the world. Will they be able to take on this enormous responsibility to restore peace?

is also available in English on WEBTOON , and the service describes the 70-chapter series:

Ize Press is publishing the webtoon in print. The webtoon features the members of the TOMORROW X TOGETHER boy group as characters in the story.

Wattpad has released HYBE 's original novel in English digitally.



HYBE 's Dark Moon: The Blood Altar webtoon, featuring members of the group ENHYPEN as characters in the story, is also inspiring an anime adaptation from Aniplex . Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.