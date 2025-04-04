Hulu Streams Synduality: Noir, The Fable Anime's English Dub

Both anime streamed onin the U.S. as they aired in Japan

Synduality

dub

will begin streaming the Englishfor, the television anime of, andproject, on April 16. The streaming service added the Englishfor the television anime adaptation of'smanga on Monday.

The Synduality: Noir anime's first cours premiered in July 2023. Disney+ streamed the anime exclusively worldwide as it aired in Japan. Hulu streamed the anime in the U.S.

The anime's second cours premiered on the TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TV Q Kyuushuu channels in January 2024. Disney+ exclusively streamed the second cours in Japan.

While the game is set in the year 2222, the anime is set 20 years after in 2242.

The main staff includes:

STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION perform the ending theme song for the second cour " Drifters ," and ARCANA PROJECT perform the opening theme song "Aire."

The franchise 's game is titled Synduality: Echo of Ada , and is a third-person shooter game that is scheduled for release this year for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The game has not announced a release date yet.

The Fable

cours

Disney+

Hulu

premiered in April 2024 and aired for two continuousis streaming the series worldwide, andis streaming the series in the U.S.

Ryousuke Takahashi ( Armored Trooper Votoms , Phoenix, Ozma ) directed the anime at Tezuka Productions . Sci-fi writer Yūya Takashima wrote and oversaw the series scripts, and Mayumi Morita ( Black Jack TV , Vampire Knight ) also wrote the scripts. Character designers include Hisama Kinoshita , Saki Hasegawa , and Junichi Hayama .

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the original manga in English, and it describes the series:

When you're the infamous "genius killer" hitman The Fable, many things come easy. Being a normal person, however, isn't one of them. In fact, being told that he can't kill anyone for a while may just be the hardest job he's ever taken...

Minami launched the original manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2014, and ended the series in November 2019. The manga has 22 compiled book volumes. The series won Best General Manga at the 41st annual Kodansha awards in 2017.

The original manga inspired two live-action films, which opened in Japan in June 2019 and June 2021, respectively.

Minami launched the The Fable: The Second Contact manga as a sequel to The Fable in July 2021. The manga ended its serialization on July 1. The manga serves as the "second part" to the overall manga franchise . Kodansha released the manga's ninth and final volume in November 2023.

