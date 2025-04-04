×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 30-April 5

posted on by Alex Mateo
My Hero Academia: You're Next, Berserk of Gluttony anime; The Dashing Zaddy and His Icy Protégé, Pink Candy Kiss manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Berserk of Gluttony BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 April 1
My Hero Academia: You're Next BDCite Crunchyroll US$34.98 April 1
Summer Wars BDAnimeNewsNetwork GKIDS US$26.98 April 1
Summer Wars Limited Edition Steelbook 4K UHDPlease GKIDS US$29.99 April 1

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Anemone Feels the Heat Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 1
Blade & Bastard GN 2Cite Yen Press US$13.00 April 1
By the Grace of the Gods GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 1
DAN DA DAN GN 12Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 1
The Dashing Zaddy and His Icy Protégé GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy GN 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 1
The Fable Omnibus GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 April 1
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 1
The Godless World of Onee Chan GN 1Please Titan US$12.99 April 1
The Great Snake's Bride GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 1
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 1
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 17Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 1
I'm Not a Succubus! GN 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 1
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Shining Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak GN 3Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 1
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 11Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 1
Kurokiya-san Wants to Lead Him Around by the Nose GN 4Please One Peace Books US$13.95 April 1
Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 1
The Long Summer of August 31 GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 1
Marriage Toxin GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 1
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THE ORIGIN MSD Cucuruz Doan's Island GN 4 (hardcover)Please Kodansha USA US$19.95 April 1
Moriarty the Patriot GN 19Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 1
My Girlfriend's Child GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 1
My Happy Marriage GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 1
Otaku Vampire's Love Bite GN 3Please Seven Seas US$11.99 April 1
Otherside Picnic GN 12Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 1
Pink Candy Kiss GN 1Please Viz Media US$14.99 April 1
Rainbow Days GN 15Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 1
Re:Monster GN 10Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 1
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 1
The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$13.99 April 2
Sweet Room Escape GN 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 April 2
Tamon’s B-Side GN 7Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 1
The Trapped Former Villainess Wants to Escape from the Sadistic Prince GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 1
vs.LOVE GN 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 April 1
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 13Please Vertical US$12.95 April 1
WIND BREAKER GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 1
Yonoi Tsukihiko’s Happy Hell GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 1

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Anemone Feels the Heat GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 1
Blade & Bastard GN 2Cite Yen Press US$6.99 April 1
By the Grace of the Gods GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix Manga US$7.99 April 1
Chihayafuru GN 49Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 1
DAN DA DAN GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 1
The Dashing Zaddy and His Icy Protégé GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 April 1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 1
Flung into a New World? Time to Lift the 200-Year Curse! GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 2
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$7.99 April 1
The Godless World of Onee Chan GN 1Please Titan US$8.99 April 1
The Great Snake's Bride GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 1
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 1
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Shining Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 1
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 1
Kurokiya-san Wants to Lead Him Around by the Nose GN 4Please One Peace Books US$9.99 April 1
A Late-Start Tamer's Laid-Back Life GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 2
Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 1
The Long Summer of August 31 GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 1
Marriage Toxin GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 1
Matcha Made in Heaven GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 1
Moriarty the Patriot GN 19Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 1
My Girlfriend's Child GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 1
My Happy Marriage GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 April 1
My Kitten is a Picky Eater GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 1
Only I Know That This World Is a Game GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 2
The Otome Heroine's Fight for Survival GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 2
Otaku Vampire's Love Bite GN 3Please Seven Seas US$6.99 April 1
Otherside Picnic GN 12Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 April 1
Pink Candy Kiss GN 1Please Viz Media US$10.99 April 1
Rainbow Days GN 15Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 1
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 1
Shangri-La Frontier GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 1
The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 2
Sweet Room Escape GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 2
Tamon’s B-Side GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 1
That Beauty Is a Tramp GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 April 1
Those Snow White Notes GN 27Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 1
The Trapped Former Villainess Wants to Escape from the Sadistic Prince GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 1
vs.LOVE GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 1
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 13Please Vertical US$10.99 April 1
Yonoi Tsukihiko’s Happy Hell GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 1

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 17Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 2
Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools Novel 9Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 31
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Disciples Are All Grown Up Now, and They Won’t Leave Me Alone Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 2
The Hero-Killing Bride Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 3
Housekeeping Mage From Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 4
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 20.5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 3
A Tale of the Secret Saint ZERO Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 3
When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace Novel 13Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 4


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
