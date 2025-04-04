News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 30-April 5
posted on by Alex Mateo
My Hero Academia: You're Next, Berserk of Gluttony anime; The Dashing Zaddy and His Icy Protégé, Pink Candy Kiss manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Berserk of Gluttony BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|April 1
|My Hero Academia: You're Next BDCite
|Crunchyroll
|US$34.98
|April 1
|Summer Wars BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|GKIDS
|US$26.98
|April 1
|Summer Wars Limited Edition Steelbook 4K UHDPlease
|GKIDS
|US$29.99
|April 1
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Anemone Feels the Heat Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 1
|Blade & Bastard GN 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 1
|By the Grace of the Gods GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 1
|DAN DA DAN GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 1
|The Dashing Zaddy and His Icy Protégé GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 1
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 1
|The Fable Omnibus GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|April 1
|The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 1
|The Godless World of Onee Chan GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|April 1
|The Great Snake's Bride GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 1
|Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 1
|How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 17Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 1
|I'm Not a Succubus! GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 1
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Shining Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 1
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 1
|Kurokiya-san Wants to Lead Him Around by the Nose GN 4Please
|One Peace Books
|US$13.95
|April 1
|Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 1
|The Long Summer of August 31 GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 1
|Marriage Toxin GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 1
|MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THE ORIGIN MSD Cucuruz Doan's Island GN 4 (hardcover)Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.95
|April 1
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 1
|My Girlfriend's Child GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 1
|My Happy Marriage GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 1
|Otaku Vampire's Love Bite GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$11.99
|April 1
|Otherside Picnic GN 12Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 1
|Pink Candy Kiss GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|April 1
|Rainbow Days GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 1
|Re:Monster GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 1
|The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 1
|The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$13.99
|April 2
|Sweet Room Escape GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 2
|Tamon’s B-Side GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 1
|The Trapped Former Villainess Wants to Escape from the Sadistic Prince GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 1
|vs.LOVE GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 1
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 13Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|April 1
|WIND BREAKER GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 1
|Yonoi Tsukihiko’s Happy Hell GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 1
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Anemone Feels the Heat GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 1
|Blade & Bastard GN 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 1
|By the Grace of the Gods GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|April 1
|Chihayafuru GN 49Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 1
|DAN DA DAN GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 1
|The Dashing Zaddy and His Icy Protégé GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|April 1
|The Dashing Zaddy and His Icy Protégé GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|April 1
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 1
|Flung into a New World? Time to Lift the 200-Year Curse! GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 2
|The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|April 1
|The Godless World of Onee Chan GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|April 1
|The Great Snake's Bride GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 1
|Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 1
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Shining Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 1
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 1
|Kurokiya-san Wants to Lead Him Around by the Nose GN 4Please
|One Peace Books
|US$9.99
|April 1
|A Late-Start Tamer's Laid-Back Life GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 2
|Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 1
|The Long Summer of August 31 GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 1
|Marriage Toxin GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 1
|Matcha Made in Heaven GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 1
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 1
|My Girlfriend's Child GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 1
|My Happy Marriage GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|April 1
|My Kitten is a Picky Eater GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 1
|Only I Know That This World Is a Game GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 2
|The Otome Heroine's Fight for Survival GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 2
|Otaku Vampire's Love Bite GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$6.99
|April 1
|Otherside Picnic GN 12Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|April 1
|Pink Candy Kiss GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 1
|Rainbow Days GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 1
|The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 1
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 1
|The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 2
|Sweet Room Escape GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 2
|Tamon’s B-Side GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 1
|That Beauty Is a Tramp GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|April 1
|Those Snow White Notes GN 27Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 1
|The Trapped Former Villainess Wants to Escape from the Sadistic Prince GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 1
|vs.LOVE GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 1
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 13Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|April 1
|Yonoi Tsukihiko’s Happy Hell GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 1
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 17Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 2
|Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools Novel 9Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 31
|From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Disciples Are All Grown Up Now, and They Won’t Leave Me Alone Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 2
|The Hero-Killing Bride Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 3
|Housekeeping Mage From Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 4
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 20.5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 3
|A Tale of the Secret Saint ZERO Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 3
|When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace Novel 13Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 4
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.