Umamusume Cinderella Gray Anime Streams on YouTube, Prime Video in U.S., Canada, U.K.

Image courtesy of REMOW © 久住太陽・杉浦理史＆Pita・伊藤隼之介／集英社・ウマ娘 シンデレラグレイ製作委員会 © Cygames, Inc

announced on Saturday the streaming details outside of Asia for the television anime of'smanga based onfranchise. The streaming will begin on April 6 at 5:00 p.m. JST (4:00 a.m. EDT).

The anime will stream in "select areas" on Amazon Prime Video and on the It's Anime YouTube channel including in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia. The YouTube stream will also be available in New Zealand and parts of Europe and the Middle East.

The anime will stream on Anime Onegai in Central and South America, and will stream on ADN in France, Belgium, Monaco, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, Andorra, French- and German-speaking Switzerland, and German-speaking Alto Adige.

REMOW plans to announce more streaming platforms at a later date.

The anime will premiere on April 6 on TBS and 27 of its affiliates and run for two cours (quarters of the year), with a break in between.

The anime stars:

Takehiro Miura (animation director on Fate/Apocrypha , Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night ) is directing the anime with Yūki Itō at Cygames . Aki Kindaichi is handling the series composition. Takuya Miyahara and Keigo Sasaki ( The Seven Deadly Sins ) are designing the characters. Masafumi Sugiura ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby ) is credited for the scripts. Junnosuke Itō is credited as the manga planner.

Additional staff includes:

Rock group Alexandros performs the opening theme song "Koeru" (Surpass). Tomoyo Takayanagi performs the ending theme song "∞."

Kuzumi launched the manga in Weekly Young Jump in June 2020. The manga centers on Oguri Cap as the protagonist.

The anime franchise includes three previous TV anime seasons, the Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top net anime, and the Umayon spinoff television anime. Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Shinjidai no Tobira ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era ), a new anime film in the franchise, opened in May 2024.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby game launched in February 2021 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game launched on PC via DMM Games in March 2021.

The game's concept begins with Uma Musume (Horse Girls), girls endowed with excellent running capability, and who aim to become top idols and compete in the national sports entertainment show "Twinkle Series." Players take the role of both teacher and trainer for the girls in the Nihon Uma Musume Training Center Gakuen (Japan Horse Girls Training Center Academy) and help them make their debut.

Source: Press release