Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering Anime Streams Main Promo Video

Series debuts on April 9

The official website for Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering , television anime for MOVIC 's Hana Doll* franchise, began streaming the show's main promotional video on Saturday.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and TV Aichi on April 9.

A-Real

) is directing the anime atdesign assistant) is designing the characters, and) is overseeing the series scripts.) is the animation producer at, and) is producing the 3D CG. The franchise creatoris also credited as the "Amagiri supervising producer."

The in-story idol group Anthos performs the opening theme song "Clockwork Flowers," as well as the ending theme song "Fall leaves after leaves fall."

The anime will star:

In the story of the "2.5D idol project," the "Hana Ningyō Project" (Flower Doll Project) exists to artificially create the "perfect idols" by implanting special flower seeds inside their bodies. The franchise follows the growth of young men who dedicate their lives to the project.

The franchise features the seven-member all-male group Anthos* and the three-member all-male group Loulou*di. The franchise features music, drama CDs, and merchandise. The first drama CD with two songs shipped in June 2019. The "intellectually stimulating" content in the drama CDs include many investigative elements.

The anime will adapt the "first season" of the drama CD series, titled "Flowering." The franchise is currently on its third season of drama CDs.

A manga for the franchise titled Hana-Doll*~Flowering~ Boys were still in a dream launched in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in November 2020.

Sources: Hana Doll* anime's website, Comic Natalie