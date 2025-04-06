Inklore to Publish Webtoon How to Hide the Emperor's Child in Print

Series will begin publication in 2026

Image via Tapas' website ©C&C Revolution

Inklore, an imprint of the Random House Publishing Group, announced on Thursday that it acquired the print publication rights to the webtoon How to Hide the Emperor's Child from C&C Revolution .

The webtoon How to Hide the Emperor's Child, which is drawn by SSAL and adapted by 26, is based Yeonseon Lee's web novel of the same name. The webtoon has amassed over 40 million views in Korea, and the English version has over 8 million views on Tapas .

Tapas describes the story:

Astelle, the empire's one-day empress brought with her a secret when she left the palace after the divorce: she was pregnant with Emperor Kaizen's child. Six years later, Astelle is living a peaceful life in the countryside with their son until the imperial guards come knocking. Kaizen requires Astelle's consent to receive the key territory of Meilen. With the empire still in turmoil from a rebellion, will Astelle be able to hide her son's identity from these threatening forces, and more importantly, from his father, the emperor?

Inklore will begin releasing the webtoon series in print in 2026.

The English version of the webtoon is available on Tapas, TappyToon, Lehzin US, Pocket Comics, and Manta, while the English version of the novel is currently not available.

Source: E-mail correspondence