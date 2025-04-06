News
To Be Hero X Anime Gets Same-Day English Dub, Reveals Dub Cast
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The anime is also getting same-day dub in Chinese, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German.
The English dub cast for the first episode includes:
- Mauricio Ortiz-Segura as Nice
- Stephanie Young as Miss J
- Bryn Apprill as Moon
- Landon McDonald as Enlighter
- Larry Brantley as Cheng Yaojin
- John Burgmeier as Shand
- Jim Foronda as Alexander
- Alex Hom as Jam
- Phil Parsons as Leo
- Daniel Van Thomas as Oliver
The English dub crew includes:
- ADR Director: Emily Fajardo
- ADR Producer: Zach Bolton
- Script Adaptation: Macy Anne Johnson
- ADR Mixer: Andrew Tipps
- ADR Engineer: Noah Whitehead
The series premiered on Sunday, replacing One Piece on its timeslot on Fuji TV at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Crunchyroll is streaming To Be Hero X worldwide excluding Asia. The series will stream in Japan on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video starting on April 7 at 12 noon JST.
The series is listed as having 24 episodes.
Li Haolin is credited for the original work and as the director at BeDream, which is also presenting the project with bilibili and Aniplex. Hiroyuki Sawano is composing the show's main theme "Jeopardy." Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, Hidefumi Kenmochi, DAIKI (AWSM.), Shuhei Mutsuki, Hideyuki Fukasawa, Misaki Umase, and Ryūichi Takada (monaca) are all credited for the music.
SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:Rei performs the opening theme song "INERTIA" and SennaRin performs the ending theme song "KONTINUUM."
Emon Animation Company's original 12-episode To Be Hero series ran in Japan from October to December 2016. The series starred Kenjirō Tsuda, Moa Tsukino, and Takeshi Maeda. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Each episode in the series was 11 minutes long. The sequel series To Be Heroine followed in May 2018. Li Haolin directed both of these previous series.
Source: Press release