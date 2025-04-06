To Be Hero X Anime Gets Same-Day English Dub, Reveals Dub Cast

Same-day dubs also in Chinese, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German stream about 15 minutes after episode premiere

announced on Friday that it is releasing a same-day Englishforand'sanimated project starting on Saturday. The first episode of the anime began streaming at 8:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, and the Englishbegan streaming about 15 minutes after the subtitled episode premiere.

The anime is also getting same-day dub in Chinese, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German.

The English dub cast for the first episode includes:

The English dub crew includes:

The series premiered on Sunday, replacing One Piece on its timeslot on Fuji TV at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Crunchyroll is streaming To Be Hero X worldwide excluding Asia. The series will stream in Japan on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video starting on April 7 at 12 noon JST.

The series is listed as having 24 episodes.

Li Haolin is credited for the original work and as the director at BeDream , which is also presenting the project with bilibili and Aniplex . Hiroyuki Sawano is composing the show's main theme "Jeopardy." Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto , Hidefumi Kenmochi , DAIKI (AWSM.), Shuhei Mutsuki , Hideyuki Fukasawa , Misaki Umase , and Ryūichi Takada ( monaca ) are all credited for the music.

SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:Rei performs the opening theme song "INERTIA" and SennaRin performs the ending theme song "KONTINUUM."

Emon Animation Company 's original 12-episode To Be Hero series ran in Japan from October to December 2016. The series starred Kenjirō Tsuda , Moa Tsukino , and Takeshi Maeda . Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Each episode in the series was 11 minutes long. The sequel series To Be Heroine followed in May 2018. Li Haolin directed both of these previous series.



Source: Press release