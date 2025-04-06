Travis Japan Announces Concerts in New York City, Anaheim in July

Band performs at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on July 25, Grove of Anaheim on July 27

Travis Japan announced on Thursday that the musical group will perform at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom on July 25 and at the Grove of Anaheim, California on July 27. Tickets went on presale on Friday and general sale for tickets will begin on April 8.

The concerts will feature an opening acts by the World of Dance 2025 competitors.

Travis Japan is performing the ending theme song “Would You Like One?”, for the upcoming Tabekko Dōbutsu THE MOVIE anime based on the Tabekko Dōbutsu brand of animal-shaped butter biscuits. ( Travis Japan notes that the film will be known as Dream Animals: The Movie internationally.)

The band previously performed the opening theme song for the second cours (quarters of the year) of the anime of Taiga Miyakawa 's Tasūketsu manga.

