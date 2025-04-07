A Quiet Place: Day One's Michael Sarnoski to Direct Death Stranding Film

Sarnoski will also write with Lars Knudsen, Ari Aster's Square Peg company joining as producer

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Monday that director Michael Sarnoski () will write and direct the film adaptation of'sgame. Lars Knudsen and Ari Aster's Square Peg production company is also producing the film.

Deadline also noted that the film will "delve into the game's mysteries surrounding the 'Death Stranding' — a catastrophic series of events that blurred the boundaries between the worlds of the living and the dead, bringing forth nightmarish creatures into a fragmented world on the brink of collapse."

When Deadline first revealed the film in 2022, Hammerstone Studios' Alex Lebovici was listed as producer for the film, with Kojima Productions US and Allan Ungar listed as executive producers. Kojima Productions officially confirmed the film in December 2023, with A24 now collaborating with Kojima Productions on the film. Hideo Kojima commented on the project:

There are a lot of “game adaptation films" out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game. The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born.”

Kojima Productions established a new division in Los Angeles, California in 2021 dedicated to music, television, and film.

The original Death Stranding game shipped for PlayStation 4 in November 2019. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2020 after a delay from June 2020 due to COVID-19. Death Stranding: Director's Cut , the PlayStation 5 version of the game, launched in September 2021. Death Stranding: Director's Cut launched for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in March 2022.

The Death Stranding 2: On the Beach sequel game is slated for release for the PlayStation 5 on June 26. The cast for the game includes Norman Reedus , Léa Seydoux, Troy Baker , George Miller, Fatih Akin, Elle Fanning , Shioli Kutsuna , and Nicolas Winding Refn.

