La Corda d'Oro's Yuki Kure Launches New Manga

Ayame-san Chi no Geshuku-nin manga launches on June 5

The May issue of Hakusensha 's LaLa DX magazine revealed on Friday that manga author Yuki Kure will launch a new manga titled Ayame-san Chi no Geshuku-nin (The Lodgers of Ayame's Family Lot), in the magazine's next issue on June 5. (The manga is previewed in the top half of the below image.)

Image via LaLa DX magazine's website © Hakusensha

The manga's story centers on Megumi, a high school girl who becomes the owner of an apartment complex, and she finds five handsome, quirky men as lodgers.

©Yuki Kure, Hakusensha

Kure launched the Kin-iro no Corda Daigakusei-hen ( La Corda d'Oro College Arc, seen right) manga in LaLa DX in December 2017.

The "Multiending Arc" launched in LaLa DX in June 2021. The new arc portrays four different parallel "endings" to the original La Corda d'Oro story with Kahoko ending up with each of the four male leads of the story: Tsuchiura, Shimizu, Yunoki, and Hihara.

The "Multiending Arc" ended in 2022, and entered its "Encore Arc" in February 2023, which depicted the epilogues of each respective ending shown in the "Multiending Arc." Hakusensha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in March 2024, which contains the "Encore Arc."

Kure's first manga adaptation of KOEI 's original game ended in 2011. Viz Media published the 17-volume series in North America. Kure also drew the following manga for the franchise : Linden Hall no Aria -Kin-iro no Corda Series- (Linden Hall Aria: La Corda d'Oro Series), La Corda d'Oro Blue Sky , and La Corda d'Oro 4 .

The latest major game in the series, La Corda d'Oro 4 , shipped in Japan in February 2016, and continued the story from the La Corda D'Oro 3 game. The La Corda d'Oro Octave game for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, and PC (via Steam ) launched in February 2019.

A new smartphone game for the franchise titled Kin-iro no Corda: Starlight Orchestra ( La Corda d'Oro Starlight Orchestra ) launched for iOS and Android in February 2021. The game ended service in March 2024, but an offline version launched when service ended. The game inspired a manga adaptation by Hachi Yatsuhashi that launched in Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine in Septmber 2021, and ended in December 2023.

The franchise inspired a 26-episode television anime series in 2006, and a two-episode television special sequel, La Corda D'Oro ~secondo passo~ , aired in spring of 2009. A third anime, La Corda d'Oro Blue Sky , premiered in 2014 and ran for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed all three anime and Sentai Filmworks released La Corda d'Oro and La Corda d'Oro Blue Sky in North America.