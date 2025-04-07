Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin Manga Gets Deluxe Edition

Kodansha USA

announced on Monday that it is publishing a Deluxe Edition ofand'smanga. The hardcover edition features a faux leather debossed cover with a 7.5”x10” trim size.is listing a fall release for the first volume, while its distributoris listing August 12.

Kodansha USA describes the story:

In the world of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin : It is the year Universal Century 0079, in a space colony the Earth Federation is storing and testing a new piloted robot for use in the battle against the Principality of Zeon. The experimental RX-78 Gundam mobile suit is scheduled to be transported to Federation command in Jaburo, deep within the Brazilian jungles. Unfortunately, before the transporter would arrive, the Federation would come under attack from Zeon. With few resources available against the Zeon's most mobile mechs, Federation forces strike back using their new weapon, the Mobile Suit Gundam . Caught in the crossfire is a young teen named Amuro Ray. Not willing to see innocent people die like this, Amuro crawls into the cockpit of the closest machine around him. Whether it be a tank, jeep or jet, he was going to use it to help stop this slaughter. And what he happened to slide into was another Gundam . Having never operated a machine like this, what are the chances he can do anything to repel an experienced squad of mech-piloting invaders?

Yasuhiko's Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin manga is inspired by and re-imagines the original Mobile Suit Gundam series. Viz Media published part of the manga in North America from 2002 to 2004, before it halted publication of the series. Vertical licensed the series in 2013, and released all 12 volumes.

The six-episode Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin anime debuted in Japanese theaters from 2015 to 2018.The anime project adapts Yasuhiko's manga of the same name Yasuhiko designed the characters in the first Gundam anime, and he serves as the chief director and storyboarder for the Gundam: The Origin anime.

The Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin anime has been re-edited into a "Movie Edition" trilogy. The three films started screening in Japan on September 13 at the Shinjuku Piccadilly in Tokyo, then on September 22 at the Shimane Cinema Onozawa, and then on October 25 in 18 theaters across Japan. The first film is titled the "Char/Sayla Arc", the second film is titled "Kaisen-hen" (The Outbreak of War Arc), and the third film is titled the "Loum Arc." The anime's director Yoshikazu Yasuhiko personally edited the anime into the three films, to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the television broadcast of the Mobile Suit Gundam anime.

The anime also had a 13-episode television series recompilation, which premiered in Japan in April 2019.

Junji Ōno launched the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin MSD: Cucuruz Doan no Shima (Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin MSD: Cucuruz Doan's Island) spinoff manga in Gundam Ace in May 2016, and ended it in May 2019. Kodansha USA licensed the manga.

Source: Press release