WEBTOON Entertainment to Join NAB Show 2025 Panel on Webcomics

Entertainment announced on April 3 that it will participate in a panel discussion at NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas, focusing on the role of webcomics in entertainment and IP development. The session, titled “Hollywood's IP Gold Mine: Comics, Fandoms and Creators Building New Worlds,” takes place on Monday from 2:30–3:15 p.m. PDT in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The panel features David J. Lee, CFO and COO of WEBTOON Entertainment, and David Madden, Head of Global Entertainment at Wattpad WEBTOON Studios. Natalie Jarvey, writer of Ankler Media's creator economy newsletter Like & Subscribe, is moderating the session.

Discussion topics include the growth of fandoms across genres, the impact of AI on the webcomic ecosystem, the rise in webcomic and webnovel adaptations, and their roles in shaping the current IP landscape.

The National Association of Broadcasters hosts NAB Show 2025 and serves as a major conference for the broadcast, media, and entertainment industries. The Ankler is programming the event's first Business of Entertainment Track this year.

