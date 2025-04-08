Hotaru's Way's Satoru Hiura Launches New Manga on May 8

Hiura to launch Binan to Kaneko manga about beauty and money

The May issue of Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine revealed on Tuesday that Satoru Hiura will launch a new manga titled Binan to Kaneko (A Handsome Man and Kaneko) in the magazine's next issue on May 8.

Image via Satoru Hiura's note page ©Satoru Hiura

The manga teases that one can change their future with beauty and money.

Hiura's Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai ( No domestic work for Ms. Saionji ) manga ended in May 2024. The manga launched in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in September 2021. Kodansha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in July 2024.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation in July 2024.

Hiura's Hotaru's Way ( Hotaru no Hikari - It's Only Little Light in My Life ) manga series ran in Kiss magazine from 2004 to 2009 and spanned 15 total collected volumes.

Hiura launched the Hotaru no Hikari SP sequel manga in January 2014, and ended it in May 2017. Hiura launched yet another sequel manga series titled Hotaru no Hikari BABY in October 2017, and ended it in April 2021. The manga's sixth and final volume shipped in July 2021.

The original manga has inspired two live-action television series as well as a live-action film that opened in 2012. Kodansha USA Publishing published the original manga in English under the title Hotaru's Way .