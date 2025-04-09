Astro Bot Game Wins Multiple BAFTA Awards

Image via PlayStation Store ©2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) honored Team Asobi and Sony Interactive Entertainment 's Astro Bot game with multiple awards, including best game, at the BAFTA Games Awards on Tuesday.

The game also took home prizes for best animation, audio achievement, family game, and game design.

The show awarded composer Yoko Shimomura with a fellowship and Studio Zero 's Metaphor: ReFantazio won the narrative category.

The 2025 BAFTA Games Awards took place at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on April 8.

Astro Bot won the award for Game of the Year at the 28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards in February, along with "Outstanding Achievement in Animation," "Outstanding Technical Achievement," "Family Game of the Year," and "Outstanding Achievement in Game Design" awards.

The game also won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024 event in December. The game also won Best Family Game, Best Game Direction, and Best Action/Adventure.

The game launched for PlayStation 5 on September 6.

The game features the "Astro Bot" character that featured in the studio's previous Astro Bot Rescue Mission PlayStation 4 game, as well as Astro's Playroom , which is included in every PlayStation 5 console.



Sources: BBC (Tom Richardson), BAFTA Game Awards