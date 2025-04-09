Jiro Matsumoto Resumes beautiful place Manga in June

Manga's latest chapter was published on February 14

©Jiro Matsumoto, Hero's Inc.

beautiful place

Hero's web comic site Comiplex announced on Tuesday that'smanga will resume serialization in June.

Matsumoto launched the manga on Comiplex in April 2021, and Hero's Inc. published the latest chapter on February 14. Hero's Inc. published the manga's third compiled book volume on March 28.

The gun-action manga follows two girls born in Japan during a civil war. Shimon Hanazawa is a woman who participates in her school's "volunteer activities," and Momoko Kо̄saka is her classmate and instructor.

Matsumoto launched the Velveteen & Mandala manga in Ohta's Manga Erotics F magazine after ending his Freesia manga in 2009. Ohta compiled and published the manga in one book volume in November 2009. Vertical published the manga in English.

Matsumoto and Yoshio Nagai launched the Ichigeki manga in Comic Ran in April 2016, before moving the manga later to Comic Ran Twins . The manga ended in November 2020. LEED Publishing published the manga's seventh and final compiled volume in March 2021. Matsumoto drew the manga and Nagai was credited with the original work.

Matsumoto most recently launched the Regiment manga in Comic Ran Twins magazine in May 2022, and ended the series in September 2022. The manga's one volume shipped in December that same year.

Source: Comiplex's X/Twitter account