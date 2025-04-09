Kamitsubaki Studio Releases Motorbike Travel Game Girls Made Pudding

Game launched on Wednesday

Kamitsubaki Studio launched the Girls Made Pudding game for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on Wednesday.

The company describes the game:

"When there's nobody there to see you, you disappear." In Girls Made Pudding, two girls tour a series of towns that people have disappeared from. Follow them on the road as they find out the mysteries of this world.

Players take on the role of Sumibi and Nikomi as they travel across the land, with survival elements like cooking and sleeping.

The game features text support for English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

Kamitsubaki Studio released the Kamitsubaki City Regenerate visual novel on March 13. The Kamitsubaki City Regenerate game's and the Kamitsubaki City Virtual Reality game share the same story. The former has a visual novel presentation while the latter has a 3D style.

The television anime of Kamitsubaki Studio 's Kamitsubaki-Shi Kensetsu-chū. ( Kamitsubaki City Under Construction ) project will premiere on 27 TBS and 27 affiliated channels throughout Japan last July.

Kamitsubaki Studio has been developing the user-participation project since 2019, with a community of over 20,000 users in alternate reality game and "table-talk" role-playing game experiences. The story unravels the mysteries hidden in the virtual city of Kamitsubaki, leading to the restoration of order and peace on its streets.

The project's Kamitsubaki-Shi Kyōsō-chū ( Kamitsubaki City Ensemble ) rhythm game debuted on iOS, Android, PC via Steam , Switch and PlayStation 5 last August.