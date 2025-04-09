My Happy Marriage Series Reveals New Anime in Production Following 2nd Season Finale

2nd season ended on Wednesday

Kadokawa announced on Wednesday that a new anime is in production for Akumi Agitogi and Tsukiho Tsukioka 's My Happy Marriage ( Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon ) light novel series. The announcement follows the broadcast of the 13th and final episode for the second television anime season. The staff shared a promotional video and visual:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 顎木あくみ・月岡月穂/KADOKAWA/「わたしの幸せな結婚」製作委員会

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©顎木あくみ・月岡月穂/KADOKAWA/「わたしの幸せな結婚」製作委員会

The 13th episode for the second season (the 26th episode overall for the anime and the final episode of the second season) was postponed due to production delays to Wednesday onand on television in Japan. The episode was originally scheduled to air on March 31.

The 25th episode in the overall series was also delayed from March 24, and aired in Japan on March 31.

The second season premiered on January 6 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and TV Aichi . The series aired on AT-X on January 7. Netflix and other services began streaming the season on January 6 at 10:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. EST), the same time the season premieres on broadcast television.

The anime stars:

The new cast member is Haruka Tomatsu as Kaoruko Jinnouchi.

Masayuki Kojima , previously a storyboarder and episode director for the first season, joined returning director Takehiro Kubota directed the second season at Kinema Citrus . Ami Satō had the sole credit for overseeing the series scripts (a credit she shared with Momoka Toyoda and Takahito Ōnishi for the first season), and she also co-wrote the scripts alongside Minori Hashiba , Fūka Ishii , and Momoka Toyoda . Shōko Yasuda again designed the characters, while Kuniyuki Itō was the sub-character designer. Emi Katanosaka was back as art director, while Osamu Masuyama returned as art advisor.

Masayuki Kurosawa returned for editing. Takahiro Ikeda supervised the music, and MIRACLE BUS produced the music in collaboration with Kinema Citrus and Kadokawa . Kōji Morimoto was back to collaborate on script development.

Riria. performs the opening theme song "Shiawase no Yakusoku" (A Happy Promise), while Kashitarō Itō performs the ending theme song "Tsukikage Okuri" (Moonlight Sending).

The first season premiered in July 2023 with 12 episodes. Netflix also began streaming the anime worldwide in July 2023. The eighth novel volume bundled an original anime titled " Shiawase no Katachi " (The Shape of Happiness) on Blu-ray Disc when it shipped in March 2024. The OVA also streamed simultaneously worldwide on Netflix and other streaming services on November 22, "Good Couple Day" in Japan.

Agitogi and Tsukioka launched the novel series in January 2019. Yen Press licensed the light novels, and it describes the story:

Born to a noble family, Miyo is raised by her abusive stepmother and married off to Kiyoka, a soldier so heartless his prior fiancées fled within three days into their engagement. With no home to return to, Miyo slowly starts to open her heart to her cold and pale husband-to-be, despite their rocky introduction... This might just be her chance at finding true love and happiness.

Rito Kohsaka 's manga adaptation debuted on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in December 2018. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga physically and digitally in English.

A live-action film adaptation of the novels opened in Japan in March 2023. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 479,700 tickets to earn 654 million yen (about US$4.97 million) in its first three days.



