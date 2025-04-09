Shin Ikki Tousen Manga Returns From Hiatus

Manga has been on hiatus since last year

Image via Amazon © Yuji Shiozaki, Shonengahosha

Young King Bull

This year's ninth issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that'smanga will resume in the magazine's next issue on April 21. The manga has been on hiatus since 2024.

Shiozaki's original Ikki Tousen manga centers around Hakufu Sonsaku, a high school student who possesses a magatama that allows her to channel the spirit of the warrior Sun Ce from China's Three Kingdoms era. She fights students from other high schools, each bearing their own magatama and embodying a different hero from the era.

Shiozaki launched Shin Ikki Tousen in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in November 2015. The manga transferred to Young King Bull in August 2024. Shonengahosha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in September 2023. The manga inspired a three-episode television anime adaptation that premiered in May 2022.

The main manga has inspired four previous television anime and five previous OVAs. Ikki Tousen: Western Wolves is the newest anime entry based on the original manga, and it shipped on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in February 2019. The anime's three episodes also aired on AT-X from January to March 2019.

