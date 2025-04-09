Terraformars Manga Goes on Hiatus Until Summer

Manga returned from 4-year hiatus in April 2024

Image via Amazon Kenichi Tachibana, Yū Sasuga, Shueisha, Viz Media

This year's 19th issue of'smagazine announced on Thursday thatand'smanga will go back on hiatus, and will return with its next chapter this summer.

The manga recently returned from a four-year hiatus in April 2024. Prior to that return, the manga was on indefinite hiatus since December 2019, with the announcement at the time citing Sasuga's health issues. Tachibana had then stated on twitter in August 2021 that the manga will resume once Sasuga has recovered from his health issues.

Tachibana launched a new sci-fi manga titled Gigantis in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in August 2021. The manga ended in July 2023.

Sasuga and Tachibana launched the Terraformars manga in 2011. Shueisha shipped the manga's 22nd volume in November 2019 with a bundled anime DVD. Viz Media is releasing the manga in North America, and shipped the manga's 22nd volume in December 2019, and the 21st volume on August 2019 with an anime DVD adapting the manga's Earth arc.

The first 13-episode television anime series adapting the Annex 1 arc of the manga premiered in September 2014, while the Terraformars Revenge sequel television anime premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed both series as they aired in Japan. The manga also inspired a two-episode OVA series that adapted the manga's Bugs 2 arc in 2014. The episodes shipped with the manga's 10th and 11th volumes.

The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in April 2016.